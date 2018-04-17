What to Do/See/Hear | April 18-24

By Thomas Consolo

Thanks to Thom Mariner for filling in the past three weeks as other obligations claimed my time. Just think, the last time I searched for the engaging events of the week, it was freezing cold out with occasional flurries. Early this week, of course…

THE ARMY APPROACHES

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-721-2787 (ARTS)

Opening Friday, April 20: “Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China”

Yes, it really is a big deal.

It’s been more than 40 years since the first terracotta statues of ancient Chinese warriors were discovered by accident in the Chinese countryside. Since then, thousands of figures – all part of Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s 23-century-old bid for immortality – have been unearthed. Of those, 120 are in the Queen City for the exhibit that, after months of marketing hoopla, finally opens Friday; 40 of the pieces have never before been to the U.S.

To help toast its arrival, Listermann Brewing Co. has teamed up with CAM to create Terracotta Army New England Red IPA, dubbed “an ale fit for a warrior.” They proverbially tap the first barrel at 10 a.m. Saturday at Listermann’s taproom (1621 Dana Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45207); after that, it’ll also be available at the museum’s Terrace Café. Better yet, 10 percent of the Red IPA’s proceeds will benefit CAM.

The exhibit drew huge crowds at its first stop, Richmond’s Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Expect the same here. Tickets (free to museum members) are required , so get yours now. August’s closing date will be here before you know it.

Also: Since you’ll be at the museum anyway, make sure you see the other current exhibit, “Cagnacci: Painting Beauty and Death,” through July.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CCM

College-Conservatory of Music | 2600 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-6638

Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m.: Alumni Showcase

On stages and in classrooms and studios across the country – and around the world – you’ll find pieces of Cincinnati in the form of graduates of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. (Yours truly is one of them, too.) The venerable school with the quirky name (please remember the hyphen!) has been hosting a yearlong sesquicentennial celebration, many of whose events have been listed right here.

The party’s climax is Saturday’s Sesquicentennial Alumni Showcase, a star-studded evening featuring many of CCM’s illustrious graduates. On hand will be conductor Christopher Allen, pianist Anton Nel, saxophonist Janelle Reichman, a shining quartet of French hornists and more. They’ll perform with the folks hot on their professional heels, the current students in the Philharmonia Orchestra under Mark Gibson and Roger Grodsky.

SINCE WE MENTIONED BIRTHDAYS…

Cincinnati May Festival | 1101 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011; 513-621-1919

Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m.: “Bernstein at the Basilica”

As disorienting as the seasons have been, it’s worth reassuring you that it is not yet May, but the May Festival Chorus has a special program in store anyway. Like many universities, and musical and theatrical organizations around town, the chorus is celebrating the centennial of Leonard Bernstein with an eclectic program Sunday night whose keystone is the composer’s “Missa Brevis.”

GROUND CONTROL TO…

Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra | 3187 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208; 513-280-8181

Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m.: “CCJO Meets Bowie”

Friday, April 20, 7 p.m.: “BeatleJazz”

One might not think of David Bowie as prime inspiration for a jazz orchestra, but one would be wrong. The CCJO, Rob Parton and vocalist Adia Dobbins join forces Thursday at the Redmoor for a tribute to some of Bowie’s most creative charts, including “Life on Mars,” “Let’s Dance” and “Space Oddity.”

On Friday, the Phil DeGreg Trio adds a trumpet to lend a new jazz twist to the unforgettable melodies of Lennon and McCartney. The concert is free, but registration is required (Carrico/Ft. Thomas branch of Campbell County Library, 1000 Highland Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075; 859-572-5033)

LITERARY

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-0717

Thursday, April 19, 6 p.m.: The 1835 Lecture: Susan Orlean

Ohio native Susan Orlean, acclaimed journalist and author of “The Orchid Thief,” “Rin Tin Tin,” among others, will discuss her upcoming book, “The Library Book.” Perhaps, if you ask politely, she’ll share what it’s like to see your life fictionalized and played by Meryl Streep on the silver screen. Besides extolling the general value of libraries in society, “The Library Book” recounts the 1986 arson that devastated the Los Angeles Public Library and destroyed approximately 400,000 volumes.

VISUAL

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-345-8400

Friday, April 20, 8 p.m.: Dual exhibit opening

The CAC marks the simultaneous opening of two exhibits Friday. Mark deJong’s “Swing House” is the third architectural art creation for the Dutch-born, Cincinnati-based artist. Following “Circle House” in Camp Washington and “Square House” in Northside, deJong in “Swing House” created a three-story structure where all floors and walls have been removed to allow the flight of a swing from the front of the house to the back. CAC showcases the reconstructed three-flight staircase from “Swing House” as a surreal archaeological artifact.

Complementing the architectural theme is Chris Larson’s “Function is Redundant.” Larson, based in Minneapolis, transforms ordinary buildings into sculptures, stage sets, musical instruments and performance vehicles. The dichotomy reflects Larson’s parallel practice as a musician. The CAC features four of Larson’s video works that skew our understanding of the built world, accompanied by prints and drawings.

CAC members can attend a talk with the artists at 7 p.m. The party gets started at 8.

Last chance:

Art Beyond Boundaries | “Through the Lens: A View of OTR” closes Friday. (1410 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-8726)