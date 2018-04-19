Event Recap, Recognition

Behringer-Crawford presents Two-Headed Calf awards

Honorees Karl Lietzenmayer, Pat Fox, Judy Clabes, Gene Clabes, Eileen Harper and Ken Harper with Laurie Risch, BCM executive director, and Jack Moreland, trustee and past president

Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington recognized the achievements and community service of some of Northern Kentucky’s outstanding residents with its 2018 Two-Headed Calf Awards.

The winners were:

  • Special recognition: Kenneth F. Harper and Eileen Harper of Crestview Hills.
  • Service to the Community – Generosity and Vision: Judith G. Clabes and Gene A. Clabes of Edgewood, publisher and senior editor, respectively, of KYForward.com and the Northern Kentucky Tribune.
  • Service to History – Scholarship and Public Service: Karl J. Lietzenmayer of Covington, senior editor of Northern Kentucky Heritage Magazine.
  • Service to Learning – Academic Excellence and Innovation: M. Patricia Fox of Petersburg, president of Friends of Big Bone.

The awards are named for the museum’s most notorious and fun exhibit: a preserved, two-headed calf.

Photos courtesy of Gary L. Johnston

