Behringer-Crawford presents Two-Headed Calf awards

Behringer-Crawford Museum in Covington recognized the achievements and community service of some of Northern Kentucky’s outstanding residents with its 2018 Two-Headed Calf Awards.

The winners were:

Special recognition: Kenneth F. Harper and Eileen Harper of Crestview Hills.

Service to the Community – Generosity and Vision: Judith G. Clabes and Gene A. Clabes of Edgewood, publisher and senior editor, respectively, of KYForward.com and the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

Service to History – Scholarship and Public Service: Karl J. Lietzenmayer of Covington, senior editor of Northern Kentucky Heritage Magazine.

Service to Learning – Academic Excellence and Innovation: M. Patricia Fox of Petersburg, president of Friends of Big Bone.

The awards are named for the museum’s most notorious and fun exhibit: a preserved, two-headed calf.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos courtesy of Gary L. Johnston