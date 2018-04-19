FCC fans support Starfire at MadTree

FC Cincinnati fans and Starfire Council supporters joined for a fundraiser at MadTree Brewing. A record 1,311 attendees helped raised $106,000 for Starfire.

The day kicked off with a kids event, featuring a Fun Creative Corner that was a hit. MadTree Brewing reset in the evening for a 21-and-up party for FCC fans to watch the season opener versus Charleston.

Proceeds will support Starfire’s work with people with developmental disabilities.

