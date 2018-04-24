Fashion show raises $50K for Junior League

Bloom, the Junior League of Cincinnati’s spring fundraiser, raised more than $50,000 to support its mission of developing the potential of women and improving the community.

About 290 guests enjoyed lunch and the style show, as well as shopping a pop-up boutique and joining in raffles and a silent auction.

Sponsors included Truepoint Wealth Counsel, M. Hopple & Co., Melanie Chavez, Cassady Schiller CPAs & Advisors, Kathryn Hayden Photography, Kendra Scott, Carol Harris and Kelly Pear, Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Bake Me Home.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Mike Bresnen Photography