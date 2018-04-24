Plant Sale turning over a new leaf

Weekend events begin Thursday, May 3

The Plant Sale, Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Civic Garden Center, Avondale

The Civic Garden Center has hit the reset button on a 57-year-old tradition, and plant lovers are going to love the changes to the annual Plant Sale. The three-day event will have everything from food and music to shopping and (of course) plenty of plants.

The schedule includes:

Preview Party, Thursday, May 3, 6-9 p.m.: The evening will feature dinner by Eli’s BBQ and LaSoupe and dessert by Dojo Gelato; wine from Skeleton Root; craft beer from Christian Moerlein, MadTree and Rhinegeist; live music; and a reverse raffle.

Tickets: $50 at www.civicgardencenter.org/plant-sale or 513-221-0981.

A Happy Planet Happy Hour, Friday, May 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: The Civic Garden Center is partnering with green organizations to guide people in changing their lifestyles and practices to live more sustainably. Guests can shop for plants; enjoy food from LaSoupe and some Findlay Market merchants; wine from Skeleton Root; and craft beer from MadTree and Rhinegeist. They also can learn how to reduce waste by composting and recycling; check out a Tesla car; learn about beekeeping, solar panels and native plants; and enjoy other activities. Tickets are $15 and include one drink ticket and small bites. Kids under 16 are free.

The Plant Sale, Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Plants are still the stars. Attendees can shop for heirlooms, natives and other hard-to-find varieties of plants; grab a bite or a beverage from food vendors; talk with experts; listen to speakers; and tour the grounds.

The Plant Sale is the main fundraising event for the Civic Garden Center.

Berger receives inaugural Building Community award

Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati and a host of friends celebrated Clara Berger as the first recipient of the Building Community Award. It was presented at a March 9 dinner at Anderson Center. The award honors individuals whose life and/or work reflect the center’s mission: to build community through gardening, education and environmental stewardship.