Sit down to Sunday Supper and support Inter Parish Ministry

Sunday, May 6, 5-8 p.m., Oasis Conference Center, Loveland

Inter Parish Ministry’s Sunday Supper Celebration 2018 will feature farm-to-table delights provided by Bauer Farm Kitchen, Grateful Grahams, Jeff Thomas Catering and The Littlefield, among others. Diners can wash down the food with wine and craft beer, bourbon tastings and more.

Dan Varner, a national recording artist and Cincinnati Entertainment Awards finalist for best country band, will be the emcee. Silent and live auctions will feature sports events, theater tickets, weekend getaways, a bin filled with bourbon, Party-on-the-Porch at Lobsta Bakes and a Dan Varner acoustical concert/party in your home.

Event co-chairs are Kris and Steve Mullin. Presenting sponsor is Fort Washington Investment Advisors.

Inter Parish Ministry will honor four volunteers for their service to the community. They are Sharon Brummett, Amy Faught, John Schraut and Dick Simpson.

Proceeds from the event will help fund food and clothing pantries in eastern Hamilton and Clermont counties, as well as other outreach programs.

Tickets are $55.

interparish.org, 513-561-3932