Up next for JDRF: Gala in May, One Walk in June

Saturday, May 12, Duke Energy Convention Center

JDRF will honor Rich Boehne, retired chairman of the E.W. Scripps Co., at its annual Cincinnatian of the Year Gala.

“We are honored to pay tribute to Rich Boehne, who has done so much during his career for not just the Cincinnati community, but Northern Kentucky as well,” said JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman.

Mark Kacher, JDRF Volunteer of the Year, also will be recognized. Kacher has volunteered for the JDRF Southwest Ohio chapter eight years and has served in several leadership roles, including board president and member of the JDRF International research working group.

This year’s theme is Carnivale for the Cure. Guests will see Brazilian nuances throughout the evening, which will feature live entertainment and musical performances from the Cincy Samba Band. The gala also will include silent and live auctions, plus Fund a Cure, a live auction for research. JDRF hopes to top last year’s record of nearly $1.5 million raised. Attire is creative black-tie, and tickets are $250.

JDRF will follow up with One Walk, set for June 2 at Kings Island. Check-in time is 7 a.m., and the 4K walk steps off at 8 a.m.

JDRF’s goal is to cure, treat and prevent type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that can impact anyone at any age and at any time.

JDRFCincinnatian.org