Artists support Community Shares at ‘Final Friday’

Friday, April 27, 6-10 p.m., Pendleton Art Center, 1310 Pendleton St.

Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati is the featured nonprofit for April’s “Final Friday” at the Pendleton Art Center.

More than 40 local artists in residence have pledged 10 percent of their sales that evening to donate to Community Shares, a local fundraising organization that supports causes working for social, economic and environmental justice.

Studios are open to the public so guests can view the creative art space, as well as purchase one-of-a-kind work directly from artists.

Community Shares board members and supporters will sell refreshments throughout the building.

cintishares.org/final-friday-at-the-pac