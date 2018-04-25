Here’s to a decade of memories

Thursday, May 3, 6-9:30 p.m., Jack Casino, downtown

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Art of Making Memories spring benefit again will feature framed paintings by individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

The event will include a tapas-style dinner, wine, beer, cash bar, entertainment, raffle and the art auction.

The artwork, created by participants in the Alzheimer’s Association Memories in the Making program, will be available for auction on a mobile bidding platform. Proceeds benefit the association.

Bob Herzog of Local 12 will be the auctioneer, and Bob Goen, host of “Bob and Marianne in the Morning” on WARM 98, will be the emcee.

alz.org/cincinnati/, or Donna Damon, 513-721-4284 or dodamon@alz.org