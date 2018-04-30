Homeless to hopeful: Gala supports shelter

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky held its sixth annual gala at Drees Pavilion in Devou Park. The fundraiser included a silent auction and gourmet treats by Jeff Thomas.

The organization provides life-saving shelter in the winter and life-changing services in the summer. It is Northern Kentucky’s only cold-weather shelter. As of January, it had provided more than 7,000 nights of shelter to more than 500 homeless individuals.

“Each dollar we raise goes directly to the support of our guests in need,” said Kim Webb, executive director. “Twenty dollars provides a night of shelter for an adult.”

emergencyshelternky.org

