OTR Made Awards presented at Memorial Hall

Each spring, the Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce recognizes outstanding individuals and businesses with OTR Made Awards. The honorees are those who have contributed to OTR revitalization and are dedicated to the community. This year’s guests heard from keynote speaker Paula Froelich, a travel expert. The event also included a happy hour with hearty appetizers and an awards program at Memorial Hall.
BLINK Creative Team, Norma Petersen Arts and Culture Award: Josh Stout, Steve McGowan
Revel OTR Urban Winery, New Business of the Year: John Coleman, Amy Coleman, Alex Sena, Jodi Maieron, Anthony Maieron
2018 keynote speaker, Paula Froelich
Central Parkway YMCA, Nonprofit of the Year: Jesiah Brock, Kate Ruttkay, Bill Powell, Israel Escamillia, Elizabeth Frazier
James Marable, Cincinnati Young Black Professionals co-founder/co-chair; Erica White; Karl Daniels; Mike Smith
