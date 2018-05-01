Urban Derby Experience helps fuel Elementz

Saturday, May 5, 4-7 p.m., Union Hall, Over-the-Rhine

Elementz – an inner-city youth organization that encourages kids to channel their creative self-expression through music, dance, poetry and art – will host its Third Annual Urban Derby Experience.

The Urban Derby Experience is a Kentucky Derby party that celebrates the food, fashion and fun of the Derby. Proceeds will support Elementz as it prepares to relocate facilities later this year.

To help guests get in the spirit, there will be bourbon drinks to sip on and signature sangria cocktails by Revel Urban Winery. Guests will enjoy an open bar with beer provided by Listermann and Rhinegeist. There will be food, desserts and, of course, a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

The evening also will feature live performances by Elementz students and alumni, a “flyest kicks” and “freshest hat” contest, a live painting session by mural artist Xylene, and a silent auction.

Later this year, Elementz will relocate its Urban Arts Center to the Findlay Market District. The move will make Elementz more centrally located to the 200-plus Over-the-Rhine youths it serves. The new location also will provide the opportunity to create a state-of-the-art space that accommodates the unique needs of the arts programs.

Tickets to the Derby party are $100.

Tickets: elementz.cincyregister.com/derby2018

elementz.org