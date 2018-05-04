Celebrate Latino culture at Cincy-Cinco

Friday, May 4, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, May 5, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, May 6, noon-6 p.m., Fountain Square

Celebrate everything Latino and enjoy the biggest variety of tacos in town at Cincy-Cinco.

The 15th annual three-day celebration adds Tacopolis to this year’s lineup of music, dance and food events. Organizers hope to introduce a large selection of street tacos during its quinceañera anniversary.

Admission is free. Net proceeds are allocated to local organizations that support the Hispanic population. More than $400,000 in grants have been distributed throughout the event’s history.

Participating vendors include Baudry, Antojitos Criollos, Che Restaurant, Empanadas Aqui, Horchata Catering, Kettle Corn Festival Fresh, Latin Taste Grill, Mashed Roots, Mazunte Tacos, Panaderia Oaxaqueña & Abuelo Agustin, Pollos Autentico, Takis, Macaroons by Claudia Esparza, Taste of Mexico, The Arepa Place Latin Grill and The Tin Man Grill.