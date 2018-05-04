Exhibit honors artist Merle Rosen

Friday, May 4, 5-8 p.m., Mary Ran Gallery, 3668 Erie Ave.

Mary Ran Gallery will present an exhibit of artwork by the late Cincinnati artist Merle Rosen, who died in 2017 of brain cancer. A tribute to her life and legacy, the exhibit coincides with Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Rosen, a fine arts graduate of the University of Cincinnati, created experimental abstract works in a variety of mediums, from paint and collage to bronze and printmaking. She taught fine arts at the university level and at community arts organizations for more than 40 years. She introduced her students to a broad range of painting, collage and drawing workshops.

Proceeds from sales during the exhibit will benefit UC’s Gardner Neuroscience Institute, with funds directed to research at the Brain Tumor Center for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The exhibit will run through May 26.

513-871-5604, MaryRanGallery.com