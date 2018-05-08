PWC’s Repair Affair issues call for volunteers

Saturday, May 12, 8 a.m.

People Working Cooperatively needs skilled volunteers for the 36th annual Repair Affair.

Volunteer crews hope to provide home repairs and modifications for 50 low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners.

PWC is looking for individuals and small groups with home repair skills who can provide their own tools and can commit at least four hours to a minor project. Those with experience in roofing, general carpentry, plumbing or electrical work are greatly need.

Projects range in complexity from installing handrails and repairing drywall to fixing leaky plumbing and repairing steps.

During last year’s Repair Affair, 460-plus volunteers donated more than 2,500 hours to complete 72 projects.

Repair Affair is presented by the City of Cincinnati.