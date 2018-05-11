Event will honor Man, Woman of the Year

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual Man & Woman of the Year event is a philanthropic competition that supports blood cancer research. LLS chapters across the country invite dedicated and motivated individuals to form fundraising teams and compete in honor of local children who are blood cancer survivors.

This year, the Tri-State Southern Ohio Chapter of LLS competition honors childhood blood cancer survivors Lucy Yungblut and Logan Schneider.

The man and woman who raise the most during the 10-week campaign will be recognized as the Man and Woman of the Year. The two who have raised the most money among all the chapters will receive national recognition. Last year, the local group, which included three men and seven women, raised over $700,000 in support of cancer cures.