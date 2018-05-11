ProKids Breakfast brings community together for abused children

Wednesday, May 16, 8 a.m., Cintas Center, Xavier University

ProKids will host about 600 community members for its annual Friends of Children Breakfast, asking for more support to directly serve hundreds of abused and neglected children in Hamilton County.

The event will include presentations by ProKids Executive Director Tracy Cook, Board President John Hands, former board member Chip Turner, board member JoAnn Hagopian and Hamilton County Juvenile Court Administrative Judge John Williams. Williams will swear in the newest Court Appointed Special Advocates (known as CASA volunteers).

The one-hour program also will tell the story of three boys who found permanent homes because of the work of ProKids CASA volunteers.

ProKids recruits, trains and supports volunteers to speak up for abused and neglected children and help guide them into safe environments where they can thrive.

Reservations are required for the breakfast, but there is no charge. ProKids will ask for financial support as part of the program.