ReUse-apalooza returns for one-of-a-kind fun

Friday, May 18, 7-11 p.m., Building Value, 4040 Spring Grove Ave.

ReUse-apalooza, Cincinnati’s one-of-a-kind fundraiser featuring one-of-a-kind art, is back. A celebration of sustainability, the evening will introduce a few new tricks to highlight the iconic Designer Challenge Auction of creatively repurposed furniture and home decor.

The fundraiser illustrates the value of second chances by auctioning original upcycled art, as well as celebrating participants in the Building Value workforce development program. Building Value provides construction and retail training for workers needing a second chance. Participants receive industry certifications and paid on-the-job experience.

Thanks to a longtime partnership with Messer Construction, many participants move on to work with Messer through the Construction Collaborative. Since 2004, Easterseals’ Building Value has helped employ more than 400 individuals and salvaged 20,000 tons of materials.

The Designer Challenge, sponsored by UDF, has become the central element of ReUse-apalooza. Professional and amateur designers make something new out of mostly salvaged materials. Each item is created in honor of an individual served by Easterseals workforce development programs. The designs will be available through silent and live auction.

New this year: Bidding will open one week before the event in an online bidding platform. The three items receiving the highest final bids across all auctions are eligible for cash prizes, and there will be an honorary Audience Choice award. Each item will be auctioned in honor of an individual who has benefited from Easterseals workforce development programs.

The evening also will feature Cincinnati Circus; magician Brett Sears; power tool drag racing from Hive13; a live DJ and lip-sync battle; and an origami artist.

Tickets are $40 and include unlimited food.

bit.ly/ReUseTix18, eastersealsgc.org