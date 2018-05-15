DAAP reinvents 8,000 pounds of Rookwood Pottery tile for Venice Biennale

The University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning – in partnership with Rookwood Pottery and other local makers – will present “Alchemy,” an installation of artistic innovation and creative repurposing, at the 2018 Venice Biennale.

With an invitation from the Dutch-based GAA Foundation, Terry Boling, associate professor with UC’s DAAP, and 24 students put together the installation for the 16th International Architecture Exhibition. The theme for this year’s show, which opens May 26, is “Free Space.”

The team focused on increasing awareness of “nature’s gifts” and their impact on contemporary art, architecture and culture.

The DAAP team is among 71 exhibitors from 65 countries.



A thousand Rookwood Pottery tiles and the company’s iconic “maker’s mark” are a key, and colorful, feature of the installation. In addition, “Alchemy” uses 80 bottles of Gorilla Glue and other Cincinnati-sourced and repurposed materials. These materials represent all 52 neighborhoods for an all-encompassing rainbow room supported by a steel frame armature. Its foundation, a Formica floor, completes the base in the shape of Cincinnati’s neighborhoods. A bronze marker pinpoints UC.

labiennale.org/en, rookwoodpottery.com