Rey of Light raises $645K to support student aid
The Rey of Light Scholarship Benefit at DePaul Cristo Rey High School, led by Julie and Brian Ross, raised over $645,000. A sold-out crowd of more than 460 filled the DPCR Student Center for an evening of auctions, raffles, cocktails and dinner.
Rey of Light is the school’s largest fundraiser to support financial assistance for students. Every DePaul Cristo Rey student receives financial aid because the school serves only low-income students in a program that combines college-prep academics with a corporate work-study program.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Brian and Julie Ross, Rey of Light chairs, with Sister Jeanne Bessette, school president
Students Janasia and Mickey selling raffle tickets
Sister Sally Duffy with Manuel and MacKenzie Chavez III
Former Rey of Light chairs Michele and Mike Schuster and Alison Warning
Vice chair Linda Holthaus with Travis Rowley of the school’s corporate work-study program
Jenny and Bob Kissell, with the group from KDM P.O.P. Solutions Group, a school corporate partner
Board chair Barbara Bennie with Betty Stenger
Students ready to greet Rey of Light guests
Sister Jeanne Bessette, school president, with Chuma Ekwueme
