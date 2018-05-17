Madonna and Boy George spotted
Leg warmers, oversized T’s and plenty of headbands were on display as Cincinnati Ballet hosted Club B “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” an ’80s-themed dance party at the American Sign Museum. Light bites and cocktails, surprise performances and live music rounded out the evening.
With almost 800 guests partying the night away, the event raised over $170,000 in support of Cincinnati Ballet and its mission to enrich, expand and excel in the art of dance through performance, a high-caliber academy, and education and outreach.
Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery from the event.
Cincinnati Ballet’s Club B
Alicia Niebauer, Jacqui Haas, Mike Niebauer and Carlton Rodrigo
Brian L. Tiffany, John Fowler, Amy Goodwin, Peter Laffoon and Jerry Ewers
Carmen DeLeone, Kathy DeLeone, Barbara Kellar and Larry Kellar
Cincinnati Ballet’s Second Company
Club B co-chairs Halle Quinn and Christine Lippert with co-vice chairs Shannon Miller and Deb Schaefer
Daphne Jurgensen and Susan Krott
Gary West, Victoria Morgan and DeeDee West
Eat Well Celebrations and Feasts provided ’80s-themed food.
Heather Britt, Daphne Jurgensen, Julie Sunderland and Dr. Melissa Stewart
Ian Timothy Forsgren
Kristin Lamarre, Bryan Goodpaster and co-chair Christine Lippert
Late-night bites from Camp Washington Chili
Ted and Liz Dohrmann with Beau and Abby Tuke
Steve Frisch of the Rusty Griswolds
