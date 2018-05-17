Madonna and Boy George spotted

Leg warmers, oversized T’s and plenty of headbands were on display as Cincinnati Ballet hosted Club B “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” an ’80s-themed dance party at the American Sign Museum. Light bites and cocktails, surprise performances and live music rounded out the evening.

With almost 800 guests partying the night away, the event raised over $170,000 in support of Cincinnati Ballet and its mission to enrich, expand and excel in the art of dance through performance, a high-caliber academy, and education and outreach.

