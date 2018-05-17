Diamonds and Denim looks good on Brighton Center

Brighton Center’s Diamonds and Denim Gala brought out the giving along with the glitz.

The annual event raised $85,000 to support Brighton Center’s mission of helping individuals and families reach self-sufficiency.

More than 250 guests enjoyed gourmet food, live music, and silent and live auctions. Presenting sponsors included BB&T, Ohio National Financial Services and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

This year’s Mission Moment supported Northern Kentucky Scholar House and raised an additional $12,315. These funds will be matched by the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation ($10,000) and The Model Group ($2,315).