Hitting all the right notes

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural Bourbon Barrel Ball took place at the former IMAX theater lobbies at Newport on the Levee. The event, with 160 patrons in attendance, featured several KSO groups and musicians; rare bourbon tastings; and a bourbon raffle for Pappy Van Winkle and Antique Buffalo Trace. The gala, which raised $45,000, will provide funding for free programs for area schools and free concerts in Devou Park.

