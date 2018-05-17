Event Preview, Golf Outing, Social Services

Tee Up to help area’s homeless

Mark Nowlin, Jim Meyers, Tim Renard and Geoff Armstrong

June 4, 11 a.m., Clovernook Country Club

Players can hit the links and show their support for Tender Mercies at the annual Tee Up for Tender Mercies Golf event.

A 1 p.m. shotgun start will follow lunch. Dinner and an awards presentation will be at 6 p.m.

The afternoon will feature contests and a raffle with prizes such as a diamond necklace from Schwartz Jewelers and a Cincy VIP package that includes tickets to such events as Reds, Bengals and FC Cincinnati games, Cincinnati Ballet performances, and more.

Tee Up, a key source of funds for Tender Mercies, has raised more than $1 million over the last 25 years. Proceeds support its permanent housing program, which annually helps nearly 200 homeless men and women with mental illness.

tendermerciesinc.org/teeup

