Vote with your wallet to support Dancing with the CLC Stars

Thursday, May 31, 6-9:30 p.m., Receptions Event Center, Erlanger

Inspired by ABC-TV’s “Dancing with the Stars,” Dancing with the CLC Stars pairs eight local celebrities with professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Center. The event is a benefit for the Children’s Law Center, a nonprofit serving disadvantaged and vulnerable youth.

Guests help determine which dancing star has the “chops” to win the talent competition and which one can gain the most support from fans to become fundraising champion. It’s up to the dancers to exhibit their talent and fundraising skills to influence the final count and achieve victory.

Guest judges will score the dancers on a scale of 1-10, but everyone can influence the outcome by purchasing votes for a favorite dancer. Every dollar equals one vote. Sponsorships are available for $250 to $10,000.

Tickets are $50, or $100 for priority seating. Admission includes dinner by-the-bite, beer and wine, open dancing before and after the competition, and one free dance lesson at the Arthur Murray Dance studio in Sycamore Township.