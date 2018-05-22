Children Inc. aims for success

The Children Inc. Raising of the Green Gala honored Oakley and Eva Farris for their continued commitment to help children in our community. The night also highlighted the achievements of Alaria Long, a student who has used Children Inc. services from infancy to college. The nonprofit offers child care, preschool, kindergarten and early childhood learning services for children and families in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. The fundraiser took place in April at the Gardens of Park Hills.

