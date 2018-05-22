Junior League supports Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

The Junior League of Cincinnati will partner with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, providing up to $75,000 in seed money over the next three to five years to provide diapers to low-income families.

In the past 18 months, Junior League representatives met with nonprofit and business leaders to see where the league could best help the community by identifying and prioritizing critical issues. The organization then solicited proposals from area organizations and selected Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank as the strongest fit.

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank partners with social service agencies to distribute diapers and raises awareness of the struggle to afford diapers among those in the low-income community.

“Partnerships with the community strengthen our ability to make an impact on the lives of those we serve,” said Vicki Marsala Calonge, Junior League president.