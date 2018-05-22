ToolBelt Ball nails it again for PWC
People Working Cooperatively’s ToolBelt Ball raised $220,000 to support the Modifications for Mobility program. The annual gala, held at Jack Casino, included a silent auction, raffles, a wine and bourbon pull, and more.
For 43 years, PWC has served low-income, elderly homeowners and people with disabilities by providing home repair and modification services to help residents stay safely in their homes.
Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery from the event.
PWC President Jock Pitts and Deb Pitts
Auctioneer Susan Johnson
Jamie Holt
Bidding at silent auction
Event co-chairs Katie and Greg Shumate
Nicole Bushwaty, Courtney Grdina and Susan Grdina
Terrence and Joyce Harrison
Raffle helpers: Jody Aschendorf, Karen Jackson, Jeanne Houck, Lisa Coors and Kris Bellush
Silent auction
Local musician Jon Aiken
Craig McKee, Jock Pitts and Tanya O’Rourke
Jody Aschendorf, Karen Jackson and Lisa Coors
“A Place to Call Home” art installation
Emcees Craig McKee and Tanya O’Rourke from WCPO
Zhanya Ruffin with speaker Nakya Lovett, Zahir Ruffin and Zyan Ruffin
At sponsor Duke Energy’s table: (back) Phil Ruschman, Casey Ruschman, Jim Henning, Christine Henning, Jake Messmer and Haley Elliston; (front) Sally Thelan, Tom Thelan, Dave Emerick and Tina Emerick
