Debate Society builds community through debate

Noah Weaver

The Cincinnati Debate Society had its first event of the season. College student Jack Mclaughlin and IT specialist Noah Weaver debated the resolve: Ohio should ban the sale and purchase of semi-automatic assault rifles. Weaver, who argued in opposition, won the April debate along with $100.

The society’s purpose is to build community through debate. Debaters do not have to have special training, just accept the challenge of researching the topic and presenting that research in a debate format.

Events are free and include refreshments.
meetup.com/Cincinnati-Debate-Society, facebook.com/cincinnatidebatesociety

Cincinnati Debate Society: Joshua Smithe, Anthony Riggs, Noah Weaver, Abraham Weaver, Josiah Smithe, Yilina Li and Lucas Admiraal

