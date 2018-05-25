Talbert House luncheon to celebrate fatherhood

Monday, June 4, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Cincinnati

Supporters of Talbert House will gather for a luncheon to celebrate fathers and support the Fatherhood Project.

Fun on Father’s Day Talbert House will host a free Father’s Day event Sunday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sawyer Point, with games, entertainment, arts and crafts, and food and beverages.The project assists men in their efforts to become responsible, committed and nurturing dads.

The lunch, presented by Hatton Foundation, also will recognize two men as Fathers of the Year: one from the Fatherhood Project, Robert Neel; and one leader from the community, Mel Fisher (to be honored posthumously). The Fatherhood Project is funded in part by the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

The keynote speaker will be Sen. Rob Portman.

Tickets are $75.

talberthouse.org