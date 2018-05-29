Fests, fairs and outdoor fun in Cincinnati

Summertime fun is always close at hand in Cincinnati. It’s a rare weekend that doesn’t have a festival, fair or music event to make the steamy summer air sizzle.

Here’s a Makers’ dozen of summer attractions that support our local creatives and charitable organizations.

ARTS FOR ALL

Summerfair Cincinnati, June 1-3, Coney Island, $10/$15 multi-day, summerfair.org.

Summerfair is back for its 51st year with more than 300 artists and craftspeople, music and food. A $40 ticket gives the holder entry to the fair and a gourmet brunch on Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Cool fact: Summerfair ranks as one of the top five Best Midwest Art Fairs by ArtFairCalendar.com.

Don’t miss:

Art on Vine, June 3 and July 1, noon-6 p.m., Fountain Square, free. artonvinecincy.com. Shop and support more than 60 local artists.

Summer Weekend Concert Series, June 1 through Sept. 1, 7-11 p.m., Fountain Square, free, myfountainsquare.com. Free concerts every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer.

Patriotic POPS, July 4, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, ticket prices vary, cincinnatisymphony.org. A concert of patriotic favorites, capped with fireworks.

CHOW DOWN

Glier’s Goettafest, Aug. 2-5, Riverboat Row in Newport, goettafest.com

Entry is free, and so is the continuous live entertainment. Food is priced at a family-friendly $6 or less.

Cool facts: Pronounced “get-uh,” goetta is a blend of pork, beef, whole-grain steel-cut oats, onions and spices. Goettafest games are run by local charities that benefit from the proceeds.

Don’t miss:

CincItalia, June 1-3, Harvest Home Park in Cheviot, free, cincitalia.org. Italian festival has food, music, games. Adults-only Carnevale on Friday night. Supports St. Catharine of Siena Catholic School.

Panegyri Greek Festival, June 22-24, Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Finneytown, panegyri.com. Greek food, music and culture. Opa!

TIME TO PARTY

Cincinnati Pride Parade & Festival, June 23, Sawyer Point, cincinnatipride.org.

Pride gets bigger each year, and organizers hope the 45th event will continue the trend.

Cool fact: Cincinnati Pride Parade is the second-largest parade in Cincinnati.

Don’t miss:

Cincy Blues Fest, Aug. 11, Sawyer Point, $20 and up, cincybluesfest.org. Full day of music on two stages.

Cincy Brew Ha-Ha, Aug. 24-25, Sawyer Point, $25, cincybrewhaha.com. Beer plus comedians equals two days of laughs. Partners with The Cure Starts Now and other nonprofits.

UNIQUELY CINCINNATI

City Flea, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Washington Park, thecityflea.com. Cincinnati’s original curated, urban flea market with dozens of vendors.

Cool fact: Vendors range from vintage dealers to artisan pizza makers.

Don’t miss:

Paddlefest, Aug. 4, 6 a.m., Ohio River, Schmidt Recreation Complex to Gilday Riverside Park, ohioriverpaddlefest.org. The Ohio River is closed to barges and power boats for paddlers.

Riverfest, Sept. 2, Sawyer Point, downtown, cincinnatiusa.com. Music, fun, food and the Rubber Duck Regatta, ending with the Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks.