‘Affirmed’ celebrates best and brightest YPs

The Urban League Young Professionals of Greater Southwestern Ohio recognized dedicated young leaders at the annual Affirmed YP Honors Brunch.

“Affirmed” is a celebration of top-tier YPs who are contributing to their community while making great strides in their professions.

Honorees were Carmen Gaines, Paul Booth Jr., Jerome D. Nelson, Emerald Sparks, Mary Wineberg, Tyran Stallings and Warren Williams.

Dorian L. Spence, director of special litigation and advocacy at the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, was the keynote speaker.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.