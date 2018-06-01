Artists of all stripes examine peace, justice

Friday, June 1-Sunday, June 10, Art Academy of Cincinnati

More than 200 visual artists, literary artists, musicians, performers and schoolchildren will participate in SOS ART 2018.

Organizers describe the 10-day event as a showcase for expressions of peace and justice, a kaleidoscopic community view on the sociopolitical world.

SOS ART founder Saad Ghosn of the University of Cincinnati and other board members of SOS ART have coordinated the art event, which includes paintings, sculptures, photographs,

videos, installations, poetry readings, movies, music and dance performances, as well as discussions on current issues of peace and justice.

Some highlights for the week:

Friday, June 1, 6 p.m.-midnight: Artists’ talks and a potluck reception.

Saturday, June 2, 7-9:30 p.m.: Poetry reading by Mike Henson, with music performances by Mike Henson, Aubrey Stanforth and Sherry Cook Stanforth.

Sunday, June 3, 2-4:30 p.m.: “Create Your Own StoryBook” art workshop by Gary Gaffney. This workshop will help each participant create a small personal storybook of words and images. No drawing skills are necessary.

Wednesday, June 6, 7-9 p.m.: "Video Night at SOS ART" by Andy Marko.

Friday, June 8, 7-10 p.m.: Panel, Q&A: “The many faces of violence and what can be done,” followed by a potluck dinner.

Saturday, June 9, 9:15-10 p.m.: Dance performance: "Legend of the Sky" with Tadashi Kato, dancer and choreographer, and Helen Jones, pianist/singer.

Sunday, June 10, 4:30-6 p.m.: Closing potluck reception and artists discussion.

The entire program is free and open to the public. More details are available by contacting Saad Ghosn at sosartcincinnati@gmail.com.