Council on Child Abuse holds inaugural fundraiser

The Council on Child Abuse, a Talbert House affiliate, raised more than $30,000 at its first Reach for the Stars event. Carlos Dunlap, defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, was honored as the 2018 Star. Dunlap and his foundation have worked to combat and prevent child abuse and bullying.

Nearly 150 people attended the event at The Summit, where they enjoyed dinner by-the-bite. Guests supported COCA’s school-based personal safety program that allows children to speak out safely and confidentially about mistreatment or abuse they may be experiencing.

