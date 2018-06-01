A sold-out crowd gathered for the 11th annual Karen’s Gifts Forever in Bloom Bash, benefiting the Karen Wellington Foundation for Living with Breast Cancer.
The event featured an art auction that included Karen Wellington’s original oil painting “Tupelo Honey,” dinner by-the-bite, music, dancing and more.
The foundation provides vacations, spa days and other gifts of fun for women with breast cancer, giving them breaks from doctors’ appointments, tests, treatments and worries.
Click on a thumbnail below to view full photo gallery from the event.
Kent Wellington; event chairs Peg Ruppert, Maria Arcuri and Terri Karsten; and Robby Wellington
Jeanette Altenau of presenting sponsor TriHealth with Vinni Brown
Foundation board member Michelle Jones and Kevin Jones of sponsor Huntington Bank
Bob Wellington, Marda Zechiel, Alexia Zigoris, Kent Wellington, MaryAnn Wellington and Robby Wellington
Host and hostess committee chairs Gina and Ryan Kyte
Host and hostess committee members Jim Sowar, Mary Carol Sowar, Laura Kitzmiller and Paul Kitzmiller
Emcees Mike Brown and Tanya O’Rourke
Jim Huenninger and Shane Qualls, high bidders on Karen’s painting “Tupelo Honey,” with Kent Wellington (center)
2019 committee chairs Bre Romeo, Michelle Jones, Paaras Parker and Courtney McAbee
Gina Goings; Alicia Bond Lewis; Dr. Chris Lewis, foundation Medical Advisory Board member; and Alena O’Donnell
Vacation recipients Dave and Susie Flynn
Mike Brown, sponsorship committee member Steve Reder, Kent Wellington, Kevin Jones and Pat Gunning
