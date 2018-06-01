Manifest exhibit will showcase work of resident artist

Friday, June 1, 6-9 p.m. public opening. Manifest Gallery, East Walnut Hills

Manifest’s artist-in-residence, Charlie Goering, will cap his yearlong stint with a two-room solo exhibit. “Recent Works” will celebrate his achievements, learning and adoption into the broad Manifest family of artists.

“This past year of work is a result of much rumination,” Goering said. “Each large work serves as a singular thought, concept or idea. Facilitated by titles, each piece is a catalyst for conversation. Touching the uncomfortable parts of us is where the works sit.”

Goering lives and works in Cincinnati. He earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Laguna College of Art and Design.

The Manifest Artist Residency was launched in 2012 to provide artists a combination of free studio space, supportive resources and free access to life drawing and other programs at the Manifest Drawing Center.

The show runs through June 29 with two concurrent exhibits:

“Rites of Passage,” 14th Annual Emerging Artists Exhibition

“Magnitude 7,” 14th Annual Small Works Exhibition features works from around the world, each no larger than about 7 inches in size.

513-861-3638, manifestgallery.org