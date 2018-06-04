Foundation opens vision clinic in Middletown

The Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation opened its fourth vision clinic for adults who need eye exams, prescription glasses and diagnoses for potentially vision-limiting diseases. It’s the only free vision clinic for adults in Middletown.

The clinic is in the former Primary Health Solutions clinic and will share space with the Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families agency at 930 Ninth Ave. Middletown health-care organizations, businesses and philanthropists donated funds, construction, equipment, space and staffing for the 600-square-foot clinic.

Donors include the CEI Foundation, Atrium Medical Center Foundation, AK Steel Foundation, Middletown Community Foundation, Primary Health Solutions, Haag-Streit Holdings, Reliance Medical Products and the Oswald Co.

The clinic is one of four operating as part of the CEI Foundation’s community initiative to help underserved adults. The Middletown vision clinic will be open the third Monday of each month and expand its hours as demand builds.

The foundation will host its annual golf outing fundraiser on Friday, June 15, at Blue Ash Golf Course.

To make an appointment: 513-207-6140

Golf outing info: 513-569-3725 or ceifoundation.org