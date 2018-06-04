Museum plans a tasteful evening

Friday, June 8, 6:30-10 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum

Guests can eat, drink and dance the night away while supporting a good cause at the Cincinnati Art Museum’s 28th annual “A Taste of Duveneck Presents: The Art of Wine.”

The evening will include food, wine and beer, live music from the Naked Karate Girls, a silent auction and access to the entire museum, including special exhibitions.

The event will feature bites from dozens of vendors in the Great Hall and outdoors in the Alice Bimel Courtyard, including the BonBonerie, Eli’s Barbeque, Dewey’s Pizza, Eddie Merlot’s Steakhouse and Mazunte.

Proceeds will help support the Rosenthal Education Center, a space where families can discover the museum’s collection in a fun, hands-on manner.

General admission tickets are $85.

513-639-2962, events@cincyart.org, cincinnatiartmuseum.org