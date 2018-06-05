Findlay Market debuts Community Nights

A variety of summer programming is on tap this season at Findlay Market’s biergarten, but Thursdays offer a new twist: Community Night @ Findlay Market.
A rotating lineup of arts groups, community groups and nonprofits will showcase talent and provide entertainment and learning opportunities throughout the summer.
“This is a brand-new initiative to encourage community partnerships and provide a platform for local entrepreneurs, performers and nonprofits,” said Kelly Lanser, the organization’s director of communications.
Community Night kicked off May 3 with an a capella performance by Young Professionals Choral Collective. Weekly Community Night events will continue through Sept. 27.
The Biergarten, sponsored by Christian Moerlein Brewing Co., has extended hours through October: Tuesday-Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons can expect Christian Moerlein beer on tap, along with a rotating lineup of local craft breweries.
Thursday evening Community Night Summer Schedule
June 7: Last Call Trivia @ 6 p.m.
June 14: Elementz Open Mic Night; The Budding Florist class
June 21: People’s Liberty Showcase: Warrior Moms Cincy presents “It’s Time to Heal” (5-7 p.m.)
June 28: Cincinnati Art Museum Terracotta Warrior Takeover
July 5: Last Call Trivia @ 6 p.m.
July 12: Elementz Open Mic Night; Cheers to Art class in Farm Shed (6-8 p.m.)