Porsche experts cruising in for Concours d’Elegance seminar

Saturday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.-noon, seminar, Porsche of the Village

Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Concours d’Elegance, Ault Park

Start your engines! The 41st annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance will be rolling into Ault Park. As part of a weekend package of events, car enthusiasts can purchase tickets to attend the seminar, Porsche: A Sporting Life.

The seminar features an all-star panel. Among them are Chad McQueen, actor, racer and son of Steve McQueen; Bob Ingram, 2018 Honored Collector; Cam Ingram of Road Scholars and restoration expert; Ray Shaffer, Porsche Experience Center Atlanta; and Lori Schutz, daughter of former Porsche President and CEO Peter Schutz. Tickets are $35.

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance on Sunday will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Porsche, with eight classes from the Gmund Coupe to the newest advanced sports cars. Race cars and modified Porsches, “the Outlaws,” also will be featured.

Sunday events also include brunch at the Ault Park Pavilion (11 a.m.-1 p.m. with advance ticket purchase required), the Will Sherman automotive fine art show, and the craft beer garden.

Proceeds benefit juvenile arthritis programs of the Arthritis Foundation.

The weekend schedule includes:

Saturday, June 9

8:30-10 a.m.: Open House at Metalkraft Coachwerkes.

10:30 a.m.-noon: “Porsche: A Sporting Life” seminar at Porsche of the Village.

Noon: Countryside Tour, participants meet in Mariemont Square and drive eastward with a stop at Cornfield Customs in Milford.

5 p.m.: Hangar Party at Executive Jet Management’s hangar at Lunken Airport.

Sunday, June 10

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Car show at Ault Park.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Brunch at the Ault Park Pavilion (advance ticket purchase required).

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Will Sherman automotive fine art show and the craft beer garden adjacent to the Ault Park Pavilion. Tickets will be available that day at the ticket booth.