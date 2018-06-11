Believe 2 Achieve moves to riverfront

Saturday, June 16, 6-9 p.m., Anderson Pavilion, 8 E. Mehring Way

The seventh annual Believe 2 Achieve dinner and auction supporting children with disabilities is moving to the Anderson Pavilion.

The dinner-by-the-bite, cocktails and auction event is Rotary Club of Cincinnati’s premier fundraiser, with proceeds split among the Autism Society of Cincinnati, the Down Syndrome Association of Cincinnati and Stepping Stones.

“The Anderson Pavilion is new and exciting and fresh,” said event chair Fred Fischer. He noted that the event retains its riverfront party tradition in a new indoor space that combines Ohio River views with elegant decor.

The menu includes hors d’oeuvres, a charcuterie station, carving station, gourmet sliders and pastas with a selection of sauces. Auction items include dinners at top restaurants, vacations, a river cruise for 30 and front-row tickets to the Zac Brown Band’s Aug. 4 “Down the Rabbit Hole” concert at Great American Ballpark.

Presenting sponsor is U.S. Bank. Emcees will be Cincinnati Reds bat boy Teddy Kremer and mixologist Molly Wellman.

Tickets are $150 and include parking in a reserved lot at the Pavilion.

513-421-1080, office@cincinnatirotary.org