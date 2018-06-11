Celestial Sips under the stars

Saturday, June 16, 8-11 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory

Celestial Sips combines a summer solstice celebration with drinks under the starry skies. This year’s event will feature a variety of wines from The Wine Merchant in Hyde Park, in addition to tours of the Cincinnati Observatory’s buildings and views through the telescopes (weather permitting).

Each participant will receive four drink tickets. A silent auction and photo booth are part of the evening’s activities. Valet parking is available, too. Proceeds will benefit the observatory’s programs.

Tickets are $60, or $50 for observatory members.

513-321-5186, cincinnatiobservatory.formstack.com/forms/celestialsips