Bake Me Home Bash celebrates 10th anniversary

Longtime supporters and new friends arrived at Coldstream Country Club for dinner, drinks, games and a silent auction. Guests celebrated 10 years of “making the world a better place, one cookie at a time.” Community service awards were presented to Amanda Appiarius, Debra Kopena, Transmit Studio and Steinhauser Inc.

Proceeds support programming for homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and food pantries, as well as local veterans and troops overseas.

Photos by PHOYTography