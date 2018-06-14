Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation walk

Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m., Theodore M. Berry Friendship Park

Luke Visconte, 9, is motivating the community to find cures by participating in the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s Cincinnati Take Steps walk.

At age 2, Luke was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s, along with ulcerative colitis, are painful, debilitating digestive diseases affecting more than 1.6 million American adults and children. An estimated 80,000 patients are under 18.

Take Steps is an important event for Luke and his family because it raises money to help find a cure and because it makes him feel special to see friends and family members walking to support him. Participants may walk as individuals or as members of teams.

Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis is the nation’s largest event dedicated to finding cures and raising awareness for digestive diseases. It is a day that combines high energy and fun with access to valuable information and education.

More than 60,000 people walked for cures last year, raising more than $11 million for research and patient support programs.