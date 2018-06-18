Construction underway at DePaul Cristo Rey

Work begins this summer on a new cafeteria/gymnasium – the first phase of a campus development plan for DePaul Cristo Rey High School. Its first capital campaign, “Building Futures Together for a Greater Cincinnati,” will provide funds for two new buildings, a reconfigured campus entrance, new parking, and the space and resources to accommodate the academic, social and post-graduation needs of students.

The campaign launched in summer of 2017. To date, $17.8 million has been raised in gifts and pledges. The goal is $19.5 million.

After funding is secured for capital projects, the focus will shift to raising an additional $4 million for DePaul Cristo Rey’s Graduate Success Program, which provides financial and human resources to ensure college completion for all alumni.

DePaul Cristo Rey, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, offers a dual-focus education model to students whose families need significant financial assistance to afford a private college preparatory program. This program partners college-preparatory academics with a corporate work-study program.