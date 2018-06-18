May Festival rejoices in renovated Music Hall
May Festival, the oldest choral festival in the Western Hemisphere, returned home to Music Hall this year.
Newly appointed principal conductor Juanjo Mena made his debut at the festival. He included a Community Chorus of 170 members to accompany the May Festival Chorus during the finale. He also included a nine-member male a capella group from the Basque region of Spain. Otxote Txanbela delighted Cincinnatians with pop-up performances around downtown. The first female guest conductor for the May Festival was Eun Sun Kim, who made her choral/orchestral debut as she led Verdi’s “Requiem.”
Throughout each May Festival season, the all-volunteer May Festival Chorus members collectively devote more than 40,000 combined hours in rehearsals and performances.
Hyejung Jun, May Festival 2019 Conducting Fellow; Robert Porco, director of choruses; Matthew Swanson, associate director of choruses; and Daniel Parsley, Choral Conducting Fellow
Board member Mike Kelly, Melinda Kelly and principal conductor Juanjo Mena
Board president Melanie Chavez with soloist Ekaterina Semenchuk
Eun Sun Kim conducting Verdi’s “Requiem”
Juanjo Mena’s debut as principal conductor
Lourdes Ribera, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens Cincinnati, with Diana Maria Lara, director of communications for Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Otxote Txanbela, a capella group from the Basque region of Spain
Pre-concert performance
Principal conductor Juanjo Mena with Virginia Motch
Robert Porco, director of May Festival choruses, with Eun Sun Kim
Rollo Dilworth and Sing Hallelujah community concert performers
William Taylor, May Festival board member Mary Ann Taylor and principal conductor Juanjo Mena
