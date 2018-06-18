May Festival rejoices in renovated Music Hall

May Festival, the oldest choral festival in the Western Hemisphere, returned home to Music Hall this year.

Newly appointed principal conductor Juanjo Mena made his debut at the festival. He included a Community Chorus of 170 members to accompany the May Festival Chorus during the finale. He also included a nine-member male a capella group from the Basque region of Spain. Otxote Txanbela delighted Cincinnatians with pop-up performances around downtown. The first female guest conductor for the May Festival was Eun Sun Kim, who made her choral/orchestral debut as she led Verdi’s “Requiem.”

Throughout each May Festival season, the all-volunteer May Festival Chorus members collectively devote more than 40,000 combined hours in rehearsals and performances.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo from this event.