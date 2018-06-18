New Life Furniture Bank plans Summer Solstice Celebration

Thursday, June 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Bell Event Centre

Guests will mark the longest day of the year – summer solstice – with salsa dancing, bourbon tasting, music and a silent auction to raise money for Cincinnati families who are starting over.

The Summer Solstice Celebration, chaired by Dr. Ellen Feld, will benefit New Life Furniture Bank.

Furniture banks serve individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or experiencing other difficult circumstances. NLFB collects donated items and uses them to furnish the homes of families and individuals as they start their new lives.

“Providing furnishings for these homes doesn’t just get a child off the floor at night,” said Dana Saxton, NLFB’s executive director. “It helps restore some dignity for individuals and families who have gone through so much already. With so many barriers and challenges along the path to self-sufficiency, we can remove one of them, while offering others in the community the opportunity to put their gently used furniture to good use.”

This year, the organization’s goal is to furnish at least 1,000 homes.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $75.