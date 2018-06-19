2018 Lion of Judah holds thank you event

The Lion of Judah recently held a Thank You Event for supporters of the annual campaign.

The group also welcomed 12 new members and nine newly endowed members.

Guests enjoyed a casual picnic lunch, then prepared 100 potted plants for residents of Cedar Village, filled 100 snack bags for families of Ronald McDonald House and Most Valuable Kids, and created 100 greeting cards for patients of Jewish Hospital. Event organizers were Women’s Philanthropy chair Sarah Wise and vice-chairs Suzi Brant and Judi Roth, as well as mitzvah captains Susan Brenner, Patti Heldman and Marcy Kanter. The Lion of Judah Society recognizes women who support the Jewish Federation’s Annual Campaign through leadership gifts of $5,000 or more.

