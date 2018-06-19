Cheer on your favorite chariot at Hyde Park Blast

Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m., Hyde Park Square

Ladies and gentlemen, your chariot (race) awaits. The Hyde Park Blast Chariot Chase races require a three-person team and a self-assembled chariot with two wheels and a strut. The rest is left to each team’s imagination. Each chariot will race head-to-head against other chariots around Hyde Park Square.

Cincy Shirts is the event sponsor.

“It’s an event that features creativity, camaraderie and benefits amazing charities – and that’s what we are all about,” said Darin Overholser, Cincy Shirts owner. “We can’t wait to see some of the funky chariots the locals come up with.”

Each participant receives a Hyde Park Blast shirt, a six-pack of craft beer and discounts to local retailers.

The Blast was co-founded by Cheryl Koopman and Chad Sims, both Hyde Park residents, as a way for the community to have fun, be active and raise money for a good cause. Since 2001, more than $500,000 has been donated to Cincinnati cancer charities.

In addition to the chariot races, events include a four-mile run/walk, a kids’ fun run, cycling races and a block party.