Nonprofit honors students who overcome challenges, help community

The Lovis Foundation, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit, gave four Hero awards and three Extraordinary Student awards to local students. The Hero award recognizes those who have overcome obstacles to make a difference in their community. The obstacle may be, but not limited to, poverty, mental illness, homelessness, obesity, disability, extreme bullying, abuse or violence. In addition, the Lovis Extraordinary Student award honors fifth- through eighth-graders who make a difference by promoting kindness, being selfless, demonstrating compassion and/or giving to the less fortunate.

The Lovis Hero award winners are:

Myasia Barber, senior at Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School

Noah Smilg and Maddie Schramm, seniors at Sycamore High School

Hayden Chambers, senior at Mariemont High School

Lovis Extraordinary Student award winners are:

Liv Day, eighth grade, Goshen Middle School

Jerica Knickerbocker, eighth grade, Batavia Middle School

Eddie Julious, seventh grade, Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School